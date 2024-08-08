GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmer association alleges gravel mining in water bodies, announces protest on August 11

Published - August 08, 2024 11:57 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam has announced a protest outside the District Collector’s Office in Tiruppur on August 11, in protest against what it terms as “illegal loot” of gravel by “unscrupulous elements” from the surface of water bodies from where farmers had been permitted only to remove the topsoil.

The water bodies were shorn of silt as it had been removed under the ‘Kudimaramathu’ scheme under the AIADMK regime, according to the farmers’ association.

The farmers have alleged that gravel smugglers were carrying on with their activity at water bodies in rural parts under the garb of farmers, and selling the excavated earth to builders and realtors in Tiruppur and Pollachi.

The agitation was necessitated as there has been no action on the part of the district administration despite repeated representations, the farmer association has contended.

The protest will highlight demand for levy of fine to the value of 15 times the excavated soil on the illegal gravel smugglers, as specified by the Supreme Court.

