Farmer arrested on charges of poisoning peafowl

The Forest Department on Sunday arrested a farmer in connection with the death of 35 peafowl in Tiruppur.

On Friday, the Forest Department found 17 peahens and seven peacocks lying dead on a patta land near Muthanampalayam in the city, which falls under the Tiruppur Forest Division. The officials also found eight peahens and three peacocks dead on the same plot on Saturday.

According to officials, K. Bannari (47) was a resident of Pollikalipalayam in Muthanampalayam, who leased a portion of the land to cultivate cereals and vegetables. As peafowl used to damage the crops on the field, he allegedly sprayed weedicide on the crops, causing the birds to die following consumption, investigations revealed.

After the accused was picked up for interrogation on Sunday evening, a group of residents and relatives staged a demonstration at the Office of the Forestry Extension Officer alleging that he was falsely accused of poisoning the peafowl. The officials held talks with them, following which they dispersed.

Bannari was booked under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 as the peacock is protected under Schedule I of the Act. He was remanded in judicial custody on Monday, the Forest Department officials said.