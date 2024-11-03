ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer arrested for electrocution of makhna elephant in Erode

Published - November 03, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer has been arrested in connection with the electrocution of a makhna (tuskless male) elephant on October 16, 2024 in a private farm near the Erumai Kuttai forest area in Erode district.

Forest Department officials conducted an investigation after receiving reports of the dead elephant, which had come into contact with an illegal electric fence. The investigation revealed that Sasikumar (45) and Periyasamy (56), both residents of Bangalapudur, had intentionally set up the electric fence on their farm to protect the sugarcane crops from elephants.

CCTV footage from a nearby facility recorded the elephant damaging the fence and consuming the crops, which aided authorities in identifying the suspects. During interrogation, Sasikumar confessed to the crime. He was arrested by the Forest Department, and was remanded in judicial custody on Friday. The department confiscated the electric wires and cables used. A search is on for Periyasamy.

