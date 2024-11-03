GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmer arrested for electrocution of makhna elephant in Erode

Published - November 03, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer has been arrested in connection with the electrocution of a makhna (tuskless male) elephant on October 16, 2024 in a private farm near the Erumai Kuttai forest area in Erode district.

Forest Department officials conducted an investigation after receiving reports of the dead elephant, which had come into contact with an illegal electric fence. The investigation revealed that Sasikumar (45) and Periyasamy (56), both residents of Bangalapudur, had intentionally set up the electric fence on their farm to protect the sugarcane crops from elephants.

CCTV footage from a nearby facility recorded the elephant damaging the fence and consuming the crops, which aided authorities in identifying the suspects. During interrogation, Sasikumar confessed to the crime. He was arrested by the Forest Department, and was remanded in judicial custody on Friday. The department confiscated the electric wires and cables used. A search is on for Periyasamy.

Published - November 03, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Related Topics

wildlife / Erode / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.