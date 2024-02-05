Farmer alleges land-grabbing by MLA in Salem; MLA denies allegation

February 05, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Salem

A farmer on Monday alleged that Omalur MLA R. Mani, belonging to AIADMK, was allegedly trying to grab his farmland. But the MLA denied the allegation and said that the farmer had encroached on the public path.

Kuppusamy, 70, farmer and resident of Vedapatti near Omalur, came to the Collectorate with his relatives and submitted a petition.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Kuppusamy said that he owns one acre of farmland. He decided to construct a house for his son on the land, and when he started the work, supporters of the MLA allegedly threatened him not to construct the house and to give the land to the MLA.

Though he approached the Omalur police, the personnel did not take any action. “The police should provide protection to our family,” Mr. Kuppusamy added.

Denying the allegations, Mr. Mani said that Kuppusamy had encroached on public path and had not allowed laying of road for public use. The local residents brought the issue to his attention, and he asked the revenue officials to look into the matter, Mr. Mani added.

Omalur revenue officials said that Kuppusamy allegedly encroached on public land and tried to erect fence. On January 29, with police protection, revenue officials removed the encroachment. “On Sunday again, Kuppusamy tried to erect fence, and on Monday, we removed the stones placed on the path by Kuppusamy. We also lodged a complaint against the farmer,” revenue officials added.