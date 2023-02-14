Farm workers urged to register on Uzhavan app

February 14, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Agriculture Department has urged farm labourers to register on the Uzhavan mobile app so that they get jobs throughout the year, find jobs in their locality, and skilled workers get better opportunities.

An official at the Department said over 48,000 farmers in Coimbatore district had registered on the app till now. It offered nearly 20 services to farmers and had details of the government schemes. Farm workers would also start registering and the aim was to prepare a data base of agri workers in the State, help them get government benefits directly, and come out with schemes for them.

According to a release, workers aged between 18 and 60 can register. Their work hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and minimum wages will be fixed annually by the respective District Collectors. The app will connect farmers and workers and ensure there is no labour shortage during harvest season. It will also help control migration of workers to other States.

Agri workers, farmers, and those recruiting farm workers should register on the app with their mobile phone number, Aadhaar number, and bank passbook details.

ADVERTISEMENT