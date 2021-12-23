Farm workers seek pension in Erode

Erode

23 December 2021 17:44 IST

Members of the Tamil Manila Vivasaya Tholilalar Sangam have urged the State government to enact a separate law that ensures pension for farm workers.

The association’s general body meeting was held at Sathyamangalam recently in which various resolutions were passed. A resolution wanted a monthly pension of ₹ 3,000 to be provided to each small and marginal farmer in the State. “A high level committee should be formed to study the life of farmers so that necessary steps could be taken to improve their standard”, the resolution said and wanted the welfare board for farmers, that was introduced during the DMK rule in 1996-2001 to be reintroduced.

Other resolutions are providing ₹ 600 as daily wages to workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and increasing the job days to 200 a year, constructing house at 400 sq ft at ₹ 6 lakh for each family who have no house and extend the free travel scheme for women in TNSTC buses in hilly areas. A resolution also wanted nutrient packs to be given to people in hilly areas and convert the ration card for tribal families, people in hill areas and workers without land as Antyodaya Anna Yojana family cards.

Advertising

Advertising

Urging the government to fulfil the demands, the association decided to organise a conference in Chennai on January 22, in Tiruvarur on January 23, Tiruchi on January 24 and at Salem on January 25. Also, it was decided to stage protests in all district headquarters on March 15, 2022.