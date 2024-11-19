 />
Farm worker injured in wild boar attack at Talavadi Hills in Erode

Published - November 19, 2024 06:04 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 62-year-old daily wager suffered injuries after being attacked by a wild boar at Talavadi Hills in Erode district on November 19, 2024 (Tuesday).

The incident occurred when Rangan of Diginarai village was working in a farmland. The boar ventured out of the forest and attacked him. He was rescued by other workers, who chased away the boar. He was taken to the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre at Talavadi, where he is undergoing treatment.

The villagers said that wild boars have been causing extensive damage to crops, and attacking humans. They said their livelihoods were being affected, and have been demanding effective measures, including culling. However, no action has been taken so far, they added.

