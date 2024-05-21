ADVERTISEMENT

Farm worker gets 20 years of imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl in Coimbatore

Published - May 21, 2024 09:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Tuesday sentenced a man hailing from the city to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in 2021.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to M. Thandapani, 47, who hailed from a residential area near Coimbatore.

According to the prosecution, Thandapani sexually assaulted the girl, who lived in his neighbourhood, on March 26, 2021. The man took the girl to his house, by promising to give her a rose flower, and committed the crime.

The girl disclosed the ordeal to her friend, who in turn informed her mother. The friend’s mother later informed the survivor’s mother, who lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore west, three days later.

The police arrested Thandapani, a farm worker, for offences under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

The court, after the completion of the trial, awarded 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 to the migrant worker. The court also ordered that a compensation of ₹5 lakh be paid to the survivor girl by the State government.

