Farm price of chicken drops to ₹16 per kg. in Namakkal

The Animal Husbandry department has asked poultry farms to adopt biosafety measures to prevent outbreak of avian flu.

Namakkal is the major hub of poultry production in the country and there are over 1,000 poultry farms in the district. Business has been severely affected already here due to rumours on COVID-19 and farmers here are concerned whether the avian flu outbreak too would affect their business.

According to officials in the Animal Husbandry department, following the outbreak in Kerala, vehicles carrying poultry products are disinfected when they enter and leave the district and farms have been asked to avoid feed ingredients from Kerala. They have been also asked to ensure proper disposal of dead broilers and prevent entry of wild birds as they are carriers of the flu.

Poultry farmers here said that since there is a good check system in place and since all the trucks need to have a free from avian flu certificate at Andalur check post the scare regarding avian flu is less. However, farmers said that the business has been severely affected due to rumours on COVID-19.

A.K.P. Chinraj, MP, and a poultry farmer said, “the avian flu reports have not affected businesses much but rumours on COVID-19 has affected business drastically. The farm price of per kg of chicken as dropped to as low as ₹16. Earlier the price was between ₹65 and ₹67.” He said that he has requested respective ministries to take necessary action on this regard.