Farm laws: Periyarist organisations attempt rail blockade in Coimbatore

Members of various Periyarist organisations on Thursday attempted a rail blockade in Coimbatore to extend their solidarity to farmers, who are protesting against the farm laws.
The police detained and removed 24 members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), Tamil Puligal Katchi, Puratchigara Ilaignar Munnani, Makkal Athikaram and Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam who attempted the rail blockade under the banner of the Federation of Periyarist Thinkers.
TPDK general secretary K. Ramakrishnan told media persons that the Central government was staging a drama by holding talks with the protesting farmers that did not yield results. “We will continue to support the farmers till their demands are met or the three farm laws are withdrawn,” he said.
As protesters led by Mr. Ramakrishnan attempted to enter the railway station premises here, the police stopped and detained them. They were shifted to an auditorium. The police said that they will be released on bail in the evening.
