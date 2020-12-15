Farm laws: Left parties, farmers stage protest

Members of political parties and farmer associations staged protests at various places here on Monday demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws and expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting in Delhi.

The protesters picketed establishments of Reliance group and protested in front of the Salem Collectorate and railway junction.

Members of DYFI, CPI (M), VCK, AIDWA protested in front of Reliance Mall near Five Roads Junction and raised slogans condemning the Centre for passing the farm laws and Electricity (Amendment) Bill terming them anti-farmer.

They said the Centre had passed the laws in favour of certain corporate houses and it was against the interest of farmers. N. Praveen Kumar, from CPI (M) led the protests here. The protesters demanded boycott of brands that aimed at destroying farmers’ lives. When they attempted to enter the Mall, they were arrested and removed by the police.

Members of All India Kisan Mahasabha and CPI staged a protest in front of the Collectorate.

Members of Tamil Puligal Katchi and Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a protest at the Salem Railway Junction and attempted to enter the railway station. Close to 100 police personnel including the Salem City Police, RPF, and GRP were deployed.

R.Vellusami, State president of Narayanaswami’s Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, said the Centre should withdraw the laws and added that they were upset that the Chief Minister, who was a farmer, was in support of the laws.

According to the Salem City Police, close to 260 persons were arrested from various places in the city. Close to 100 protesters were arrested in Namakkal.

In Krishnagiri, the All India Kisan Struggle Coordination Committee jointly with the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a sit-in protest. The members gathered outside the Collectorate to protest against the three farm laws. The farmers alleged that the Centre used the pandemic as a ruse to bypass the procedures and pass contentious laws that were purportedly pro-corporate, anti-poor and anti-farmers.

The farmers including women demanded that the government heed to the protesters and revoke the laws.