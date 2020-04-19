Farm equipment offered free of cost

The State government along with J farm services here are offering farm equipment free of rent for 90 days to small and micro farmers. Farmers can avail the facility by booking the required equipment on Uzhavan mobile application.
Farmers can also contact J Farm at its toll-free number 18004200100 or their field officer in the number 9994344142 here. Field officers of agriculture department can also be contacted for hiring the equipment, a release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.