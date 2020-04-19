Farm equipment offered free of cost

The State government along with J farm services here are offering farm equipment free of rent for 90 days to small and micro farmers. Farmers can avail the facility by booking the required equipment on Uzhavan mobile application.

Farmers can also contact J Farm at its toll-free number 18004200100 or their field officer in the number 9994344142 here. Field officers of agriculture department can also be contacted for hiring the equipment, a release said.