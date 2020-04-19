Coimbatore

Farm equipment offered free of cost

The State government along with J farm services here are offering farm equipment free of rent for 90 days to small and micro farmers. Farmers can avail the facility by booking the required equipment on Uzhavan mobile application.

Farmers can also contact J Farm at its toll-free number 18004200100 or their field officer in the number 9994344142 here. Field officers of agriculture department can also be contacted for hiring the equipment, a release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 6:29:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/farm-equipment-offered-free-of-cost/article31382044.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY