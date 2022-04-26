Farm equipment disbursed to FPCs in Dharmapuri

Farm implements to the tune of ₹65.91 lakh were disbursed to farmers producers companies (FPCs) here under the cooperative farming scheme in the district on Tuesday, jointly by the Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture.

The disbursement entailed government’s share of ₹55 lakh and the contribution of FPCs at ₹10.91 lakh. Forty-five different farm implements including tractors, shredders, power tillers and weeders were distributed.

Cooperative farming through FPCs is being implemented in the district from 2021. Accordingly, eight FPCs with 100 small and marginal farmers in each were constituted.

Each FPC has been given a corpus of ₹5 lakh by the government. In addition, the combined contribution of the FPCs is ₹5 lakh. As per the requirements of their farming zones, the farmers collectives may purchase agricultural implements.

The agricultural implements may be leased to the member farmers at subsidised rates. Earlier, Collector S. Dhivyadarshini distributed farm equipments to the farmers cooperatives.