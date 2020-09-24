Farm Bills | Ryots’ body to block roads on Sept. 25

24 September 2020 08:09 IST

Urging the Central government to withdraw the three bills on agriculture, farmers in the district under the banner All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), will stage road roko at three places in the district on September 25.

A.M. Munusamy, K.V. Ponnaiyan, C.M. Thulasimani and Subbu, coordinators for Erode district, said that the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, were against the farming community and hence, had called for a pan-India protest. They said that road roko will be organised at Erode, Gobichettipalayam and Kadambur. Farmers, trade unions, youths and the common public will be participating.

They said that the bills were passed aimed at corporate interests and to harm the farmers and the country-wide protest in which 250 farmers’ organisations will be participating will urge the Centre to withdraw the bills.

