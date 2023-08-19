August 19, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Parents of students studying in the Kendriya Vidyalaya, AFS, Sulur, allege that a fan in one of the classrooms fell accidentally during school hours recently and that students narrowly escaped from being injured.

According to the parents of Class VI B of the school, the fan fell from the ceiling on a bench at around 10 a.m. during the morning break time. One of the parents claimed that they were informed by the school that the fan fell on Friday, August 18, due to mechanical issues.

A parent, seeking anonymity, said, “A girl narrowly escaped with just a minor scratch on her shoulder after another student pulled her away in the nick of time from being hit. Our kids have complained to the school authorities regarding creaking fans repeatedly over the past week, but no action was taken.”

“When we posted complaints on the WhatsApp group for parents and teachers, none of the teachers responded. An acting principal claims to have conducted an inspection, but no action was taken, so far,” said a parent.

It is also learnt that the fan has been removed, but no alternative has been fitted. The issue of creaking fans and dusty benches is across classrooms, the parents alleged. They claimed the toilets for students were old and undermaintained, and needed immediate overhaul.

An official for private schools in the School Education Department stated that the matter will be investigated and sorted immediately. A school teacher, when contacted, refused to comment.