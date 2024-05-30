Family demands house owner to bear medical expenses of injured painter in Erode

The family of a painter who is being treated at a private hospital for injuries sustained while working at a house has demanded that the owner bear the medical expenses. A petition to this effect was submitted to the district administration on Thursday.

On May 8, Tamilarasan from Thairpalayam, near Chithode, was painting a house on third street at VIP Garden in Sanarmedu when he accidentally fell and got injured. He was initially taken to the District Headquarters Hospital and then transferred to a private hospital. His family claims that the building owner promised to cover the medical expenses, so they moved him to the private hospital. However, the owner is now refusing to pay the medical bill of ₹4.86 lakh. The family is unable to discharge him from the hospital without settling the bills and is seeking help from the administration to ensure that the owner pays the outstanding expenses.

