GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Family demands house owner to bear medical expenses of injured painter in Erode

Updated - May 30, 2024 06:21 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The family of a painter who is being treated at a private hospital for injuries sustained while working at a house has demanded that the owner bear the medical expenses. A petition to this effect was submitted to the district administration on Thursday.

On May 8, Tamilarasan from Thairpalayam, near Chithode, was painting a house on third street at VIP Garden in Sanarmedu when he accidentally fell and got injured. He was initially taken to the District Headquarters Hospital and then transferred to a private hospital. His family claims that the building owner promised to cover the medical expenses, so they moved him to the private hospital. However, the owner is now refusing to pay the medical bill of ₹4.86 lakh. The family is unable to discharge him from the hospital without settling the bills and is seeking help from the administration to ensure that the owner pays the outstanding expenses.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.