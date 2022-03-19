Family stages road roko in Salem alleging teacher’s role in boy’s death

Family members of a student protesting in front of the Collectorate in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The family members of a Class X student, who died on Friday, staged a road roko in front of the Collectorate here on Saturday demanding action against a teacher.

According to the police, R. Sanjay Kannan (15) who was studying Class X at a private school near Four Roads here, killed self at his residence on Friday. The Karuppur police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

During the protest on Saturday, the family members alleged that one of the teachers was the reason for Sanjay’s death. In preliminary investigation, the police found that on Thursday evening, Sanjay had allegedly teased a few of his classmates waiting on the other side of the road. The teacher, who noticed this, allegedly reprimanded him, the police said.

The family members alleged that the teacher scolded him in front of his classmates and as the boy felt humiliated, he killed self. They demanded that legal action must be taken against the teacher. Later, senior police officials rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters. Further investigation is on.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.)