Family stages protest as girl found missing from school at Ammapettai in Erode

September 09, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Family members of a class 9 girl of a private school staging a road roko at Poonachi on Ammapettai – Anthiyur Main Road in Erode on Saturday..

Family members of a class 9 girl of a private school staging a road roko at Poonachi on Ammapettai – Anthiyur Main Road in Erode on Saturday.. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Condemning the private school administration for allowing a Class 9 girl to leave the school premises allegedly with an unidentified youth, parents and relatives of the girl staged a road roko and later a protest outside the school at Poonachi at Ammapettai in Bhavani taluk, here on Saturday. 

The 14-year-old girl did not return home on Friday evening after school hours. Parents, who contacted the school, were told that a youth, claiming to be her uncle, took her from the school. Parents and relatives argued with the school administration on sending the girl with the youth without identifying him. A complaint was lodged with the Ammapettai police station who registered a case of a missing girl. 

On Saturday, over 100 relatives staged a road roko on Ammapettai – Anthiyur Main Road at Poonachi condemning the school administration. Police held talks and the protest was withdrawn. Later, they staged a protest outside the school after which a holiday was declared for the school. 

Police traced her mobile phone number to a location in Tiruchi and they are on their way with the girl’s parents to rescue her. 

Comments

