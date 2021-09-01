Family rejoices Mariappan’s medal win in Tokyo paralympics

Family members of Mariappan Thangavelu giving sweets to villagers to celebrate his silver medal win in the men’s high jump in the Tokyo paralympics, at Kadayampatti in Salem on Tuesday.

SALEM

01 September 2021 00:04 IST

Family of Paralympic medalist Mariappan Thangavelu celebrated his second consecutive medal win in the Tokyo paralympics on Tuesday.

The family members watched his performance on television at their home in Periavadagampatti here. Mariappan’s mother Saroja and brothers Kumar and Gopi celebrated the win by distributing sweets to the villagers. According to reports, Mariappan cleared a height of 1.86 metres in men’s high jump and clinched the silver medal.

Ms. Saroja told presspersons she was elated that her son had won a medal for the country once again.

Advertising

Advertising