Coimbatore

Family rejoices Mariappan’s medal win in Tokyo paralympics

Family members of Mariappan Thangavelu giving sweets to villagers to celebrate his silver medal win in the men’s high jump in the Tokyo paralympics, at Kadayampatti in Salem on Tuesday.  

Family of Paralympic medalist Mariappan Thangavelu celebrated his second consecutive medal win in the Tokyo paralympics on Tuesday.

The family members watched his performance on television at their home in Periavadagampatti here. Mariappan’s mother Saroja and brothers Kumar and Gopi celebrated the win by distributing sweets to the villagers. According to reports, Mariappan cleared a height of 1.86 metres in men’s high jump and clinched the silver medal.

Ms. Saroja told presspersons she was elated that her son had won a medal for the country once again.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2021 12:05:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/family-rejoices-mariappans-medal-win-in-tokyo-paralympics/article36214529.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY