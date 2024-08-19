Family receives Erode man’s body after accused surrenders in court

The family members of a man, who allegedly died by suicide at Kodumudi in Erode on August 13, 2024, received his body after the accused surrendered before a court on August 19, 2024.

The deceased, K. Murugesan, 41, belonging to Arunthathiyar community of Nagapalayam Colony in Kodumudi, was earlier working at a chemical manufacturing company run by V.P. Durairaj of Viruppampalayam. Following a dispute, Murugesan stopped working in the company six months ago. The victim’s mother said that on August 13, Durairaj summoned Murugesan to his company and questioned him. She alleged that his two-wheeler was snatched away by Durairaj, who also made casteist remarks against Murugesan. On returning home, Murugesan ended his life with the suicide note pointing finger at Durairaj, she added.

Kodumudi police sent the body to Government Hospital at Kodumudi and registered a case under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. On August 14, family members, relatives and members of various Dalit outfits gathered at the hospital and staged a protest. Protesters also wanted sections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to be included and the case registered against Durairaj and wanted him to be arrested. On August 16, police included Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita r/w 3 (2) (v) of SC/ST (POA) Act, 1989. The accused was not arrested and the protest continued. They also submitted a petition to the Collector who assured them to provide a solatium of ₹6 lakh to the victim’s family.

On Monday, Durairaj surrendered before a court in Erode. The body was taken to Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and a postmortem was conducted. Later, the body was handed over to the family.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.)