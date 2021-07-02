Family of woman alleges death due to COVID-19 vaccination

The family of a young woman who died recently protested in front of the Salem Collectorate and petitioned with the District Collector alleging death due to adverse effects following COVID-19 vaccination. The protesters demanded departmental action and relief for the family of the deceased.

K. Moorthi, a daily wager from Attur, said in the petition that his wife Subalakshmi gave birth to twin girl children recently and she was advised by the village health nurse to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Mr. Moorthi said that his wife was not interested in getting vaccinated and took first dose only due to the compulsion of the nurse.

The protesters alleged that Subalakshmi complained of vomiting and breathlessness following vaccination and she was taken to the nearest primary health centre and later to Attur government hospital for treatment.

The protesters charged that Subalakshmi was discharged from hospital on June 21 after her health condition was found to be better. However, she died at the residence on June 23 due to breathing difficulties, they said.

The protesters charged that her death was due to vaccine-related complications and demanded action against health staff and compensation for the family of the deceased. The protesters demanded that the State government should support the education of the children until the age of 18.

Health officials said that an inquiry is being conducted into the matter. R. Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services here said that the autopsy of deceased was done following complaint and a detailed report is awaited.