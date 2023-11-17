Family of Sirumugai youth who ended life in Taiwan guided on procedures to transport body to Coimbatore

November 17, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils is providing guidance to the family members of P. Rahulram (27) of Sirumugai in Coimbatore district, who had ended his life in Taiwan earlier this week by leaping down from the balcony of a high-rise apartment he was residing in, to bring back his body.

The family members were apprised about the procedures specified by the Taiwan Embassy and Ministry of External Affairs for transporting the body by flight, official sources said.

Rahulram’s parents had approached the district administration for help to bring back the body after they were informed about his death by the Taiwan police.

The Taiwan police had taken the help of an aquaintance of the deceased belonging to Tiruchengodu in Namakkal district, who was also staying in the same apartment in Taiwan, to communicate with the deceased’s parents.

Rahulram, an engineer, was employed in a private company in Taiwan after completing his post-graduation and doctorate in that country over the last five years.

Rahulram’s father Panchalingam (55) was a government employee who had opted for voluntary retirement, and his mother Selvi (50) was a teacher in the Government Higher Secondary School at Sirumugaipudur.

After completing his chemical engineering course at Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, Rahulram had moved to Taiwan and was working with the private company in New Taipei City after completing his studies.

Rahulram had reportedly communicated with his parents on Deepavali to exchange festival greetings, according to family sources.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

