Family of sexual assault survivor in Coimbatore complain threat from kin of accused

Published - September 04, 2024 10:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Family members of a minor girl from Coimbatore, who was sexually assaulted and impregnated by a 48-year-old man from neighbourhood, has accused the kin of the offender for threatening them to withdraw charges.

The mother of the girl alleged that the wife and sister of the accused, who ran a grocery store at Kavundampalayam, have been forcing her to give a statement in the court in favour of the offender.

The accused was arrested on July 22 for the sexual assault that took place in March 2024. The assault came to light when the survivor girl, a Class XI student, was diagnosed pregnant.

As per the complaint lodged by the survivor’s mother, the wife and sister of the accused forced her to withdraw charges and promised that they would arrange for the minor girl’s marriage with the offender when she attains legal age for marriage. The woman accused the kin of threatening to finish her and her four children, including the survivor.

The woman alleged that the Kavundampalayam police refused to register a case against the wife and sister of the accused, though she approached the station on Monday.

After coming to know about her grievance, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan on Wednesday instructed Kavundampalayam inspector A. Rajesh to register a case. He also ordered an inquiry into the alleged delay in registering the case. A First Information Report was registered late on Wednesday.

