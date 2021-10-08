Family of seven rescued from bonded labour

Officials of the Revenue Department and members of Vizhuthugal, an NGO, rescued seven people who were employed as bonded workers at a brick kiln near Pollachi on Thursday.

M. Thangavel, Director of Vizhuthugal, and member of the Tiruppur District Bonded Labour Vigilance Committee, said the organisation received information four days ago that nine persons were employed as bonded workers at a brick kiln at Jallipatti village in Anamalai Taluk in the district.

The organisation passed on the information to Pollachi Sub-Collector Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, who ordered the Tahsildar to follow it up.

On Thursday, the officials and members of the NGO visited the brick kiln and found a family of seven working at the kiln. Two workers had escaped the unit recently, he claimed.

The workers, including Muruganantham (49), his wife and two children, were employed at the unit for the last seven months. Muruganantham was from Kaniyur and has been working in brick kilns since he was 15. The family earlier worked in a kiln located in Anamalai. To pay ₹85,000 to the previous owner, they took ₹1.2 lakh from the current employer and shifted to this unit. Here, the family was paid ₹1,000 to ₹1,100 a week and made to work nearly 12 hours a day. They lived in a small shed on the brick kiln premises and their movement was restricted, Mr. Thangavel alleged.

The Sub-Collector conducted on inquiry on Thursday night and it was confirmed that they were employed as bonded labourers.

Labour Department officials said the rescued workers would get an immediate relief of ₹20,000 each.

Mr. Dnyandeorao said a release certificate would be given to the workers. “We will also write to the Tiruppur Collector as the hometown of the workers is in Tiruppur,” he said and added that a case would be registered against the employer.