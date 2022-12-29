HamberMenu
Family of four rescued from bonded labour in Salem

December 29, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family who were employed as bonded workers at a brick kiln at Vellaiyanpatti village in Salem block were rescued by officials on Thursday.

Based on a complaint, officials from the departments of revenue and labour inspected the unit and found the couple from Namakkal district, their son and daughter working there. They were rescued and release certificates were issued.

Officials said that a rehabilitation fund would be provided to the family. Later, they were sent home.

