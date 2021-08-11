Coimbatore

Family of four found dead at home in Udhagamandalam

Four persons of a family were found dead in their house near Marlimund in Udhagamandalam on Monday night.

Police identified the deceased as Chandran (45), his wife Geetha, and their children Rakshitha (16) and Vishwendar (12). The four had not left their house in Marlimund for the last few days, and the neighbours had knocked on their door. When they failed to open the door, the neighbours broke in and found the bodies. It is suspected that the four persons died by suicide. A case has been registered.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)


