Family of four attempts suicide

Erode

08 November 2020 21:58 IST

Upset over the death of the family head, four members of the family attempted suicide and were admitted to the District Headquarters and Hospital here on Sunday.

Raja (55) of Krishnanpalayam Road in Karungalpalayam was living with his wife Sivagami (49), sons, Premkumar (25), Bhuvanesh Kumar (20) and daughter Shalini (17).

On November 5, Raja died of illness that shattered the family. On Sunday, when relatives came to the house and knocked on the door, the family did not respond. The door was locked from inside and relatives with the help of neighbours broke the door and found the four lying unconscious. They consumed poison and were rushed to the hospital and were undergoing treatment. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the family was unable to bear the loss of Raja and hence decided to end their life. Karungalpalayam police registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.