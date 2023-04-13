Family members of accused agrees to take care of infant delivered by a minor girl in Salem

April 13, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Salem

Family members of the accused accepted to take care of the infant delivered by a 17-year-old girl in Salem. The infant is undergoing treatment at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and is said to be recovering well.

On April 5, the girl belonging to Vazhapadi locality and her relatives approached a doctor of a private hospital, namely R. Selvambal (53), who said the girl was impregnated by her uncle (aged 24).

The doctor, who checked the girl found the infant had completed seven months and entered the eighth month and could not abort. On the next day (April 6), the girl again came to the hospital, and the doctor allegedly decided to induce labour pain for the girl.

The doctor allegedly injected the girl with oxytocin twice.

A police officer, who probed the case, said that two doses were given to the minor girl for delivering the baby, and around 9 p.m. on April 6, the girl gave birth to a female child. The doctor put the infant in a tub and placed it near the bathroom.

Later, the girl developed complications and was referred to the Salem Government Hospital, where she died at 12.15 a.m.

On receiving information, the Vazhapadi police rushed to the hospital and inquired with the parents. Around 3 a.m., the police and health officials were shocked to see the infant in the tub at the private hospital alive and rushed it to the Salem Government Hospital.

Police officials said that the doctor demanded ₹4.5 lakh to take out the foetus. “We have registered a case against her under Sections 304(ii), 315, 109, and 308 of the IPC and Section 21(1) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded the doctor,” they said.

A case was registered under Sections 5 (I), 5 (j), and (ii), r/w 6, of the POCSO Act against the youth. “The accused has been absconding for the past one week, and we are on the lookout for him. Similarly, after thorough investigations, we would decide on action against the family members too,” officials pointed out.

Vazhapadi Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Hari Sankari said that the parents of the accused, who are close relatives of the deceased, accepted to take care of the infant after discharge from the hospital.

Salem Government Hospital Dean R. Mani said that when the infant was admitted, it was weighing 1.2 kg. Now, the baby is recovering well, and on Friday it weighed 1.5 kg.