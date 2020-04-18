Family gets help to reach hometown 300 km away

A young couple with a two-year-old son, who intended to walk nearly 300 km from Coimbatore district to go to their hometown in Tiruvarur district, reached safely in a car with assistance from volunteers and the district administration.

K. Dhanasekar (26), his wife Sukanya (23) and their son Ashwin started from Muthugoundenpudur at around 2 a.m. on Friday, hoping to reach Kottur village in Mannargudi by foot. Mr. Dhanasekar told The Hindu on Saturday from Kottur that he was employed as a handloom operator in a textile company in Muthugoundenpudur and the company allegedly abused the couple verbally for asking Mr. Dhanasekar’s payment. “We were hurt so much that we decided to leave immediately,” he said.

The couple along with their son started walking from Muthugoundenpudur and reached Tiruppur city at around noon on Friday. “We travelled in a vegetable vehicle for some distance,” Ms. Sukanya said. However, the trio were exhausted under the hot sun and sat near the CTC Corner on Kangeyam Road. A. Naseerdeen, district president of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), said that one of their volunteers spotted them and informed other members of the organisation.

TMMK members took them to their office nearby and offered lunch. They also provided a vehicle for them to reach Kottur.

The issue was brought to the attention of Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, said Mr. Naseerdeen.

“We met the Collector at around 4.30 p.m.,” Mr. Dhanasekar said.

According to a release from the administration, vehicle permit was issued through the Revenue Department on Friday evening and the couple left for Kottur at 6 p.m.

They reached the house of Ms. Sukanya’s parents in Kottur on Saturday morning. “Today is our son’s birthday,” Ms. Sukanya said, expressing her happiness to be at home.