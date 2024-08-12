ADVERTISEMENT

Family alleges police inaction as moneylender locks house in Coimbatore

Published - August 12, 2024 09:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A family from Gandhima Nagar in Coimbatore has alleged police inaction after they complained to the Saravanampatti police that a portion of their house was locked by a moneylender.

As per the complaint, the moneylender locked a portion of the house of M. Susheela at Gandhima Nagar, allegedly after she failed to repay the borrowed money.

The woman had borrowed a little over ₹1 lakh from a private lender one year ago, after being lured by a woman, who had been investing in a multi-level marketing (MLM) company. The woman had assured of higher returns from the MLM firm by investing the amount. However, after the police launched an investigation into the operations of the MLM, the borrower hesitated to invest the sum. The money was later used for the marriage of the borrower’s daughter.

The woman approached the Saravanampatti police with a complaint on August 3, alleging threats from the moneylender and locking up of a portion of her house. According to the complainant, the Saravanampatty police lost her complaint lodged on August 3 and a fresh complaint had to be given on August 7, for which a receipt under the community service register (CSR) was issued.

As the police did not register a case or help open the house, M. Philomina, district secretary of the All India Progressive Women’s Association, complained to the Deputy Commissioner of Police on August 8. However, the lock of the house was removed by the moneylender on Sunday night after Ms. Philomina planned to stage a protest in front of Saravanampatti station.

The police said that a detailed investigation was on into the borrower’s complaint.

