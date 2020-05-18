Families stranded at bus stand in Krishnagiri

Families stranded for over two months and desperate to get home found themselves in a desolate bus stand in Krishangiri relying on misinformation that transport services had commenced, here on Monday morning.

Over three families were caught unawares in the central bus stand after they found out that buses were after all not plying as reported in some news media. Raj had come to Krishnagiri from Coimbatore along with his family of four members in March just before the lockdown for a wedding at their relative’s house. Then came the lockdown and the family was forced to take refuge at their host’s place.

On Monday morning, they said goodbyes, and packed their stuff and reached the bus stand along with their two children only to find that buses were not plying. “How long can one stay at a relatives’s house? They too struggled and we too were not comfortable. We hoped the buses would restart as claimed in the news,” he says disappointed. His two children were seated on their luggage tired of what was happening around them.

Sridhar, a studio owner in Tiruchi had come with his family to his sister’s house for their house-warming ceremony on March 6. “We stayed back helping with the shifting and then when we were about to leave, there came the first lockdown. Then the second and the story is repeating. Just how long does one live like this,” asks Sridhar unmasking his frustration. “Look at the others with children,” he says pointing to Raj and his family.

When The Hindu met the families, they were resolute in not going back to their relatives and instead walk after waiting for few hours. “We read about people walking, we too will walk come what may,” he said.

A local resident Venkatesh was waiting for a bus to Hosur to report to work. Employed in a real estate firm, he had to attend to a few hours of legal work at his office. “I saw the news reports and hoped I’ll hop into a bus for work,” he said.

When contacted, an official source at the Dharmapuri division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation said, there were no plans to restart public transport. “The bus services, when started will only be for government and Collectorate employees. We are waiting for a list from the Collectorate on the government staff. Then, we will start the buses for them,” said the official.