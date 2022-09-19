Families seek refund of money from woman in Erode

Staff Reporter
September 19, 2022 17:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Erode, Tamil Nadu, 19/09/2022: Families allegedly cheated by a woman in land dealing at the Erode collectorate to submit petition on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that a woman had cheated them by receiving advance money to sell patta lands as government poramboke land, affected families submitted petitions to the district administration here on Monday.

People from Kannimakadu in Chithode said five years ago, a woman had claimed that poramboke land is available at Chithode and promised to help them to receive patta for the land from the government. She received money from many families. But, later they learnt that the land belongs to private persons who also have pattas. Since they were cheated, they sought a refund of money from the woman. However, she refused to return the money. They said that though complaints were lodged with the police, no action was taken so far. Petitioners demanded action against the woman and also wanted their money to be refunded.

Likewise, a 37-year-old woman from P. Mettupalayam in Bhavani Taluk sought permission from the administration for euthanasia as she was unable to meet her medical needs and take care of her 14-year-old daughter. She said that her husband had assaulted her leading to injuries and she needed money for performing surgery. She claims that her life is in danger and wants permission to end her life and that of her daughter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app