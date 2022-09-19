Families seek refund of money from woman in Erode

Erode, Tamil Nadu, 19/09/2022: Families allegedly cheated by a woman in land dealing at the Erode collectorate to submit petition on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Stating that a woman had cheated them by receiving advance money to sell patta lands as government poramboke land, affected families submitted petitions to the district administration here on Monday.

People from Kannimakadu in Chithode said five years ago, a woman had claimed that poramboke land is available at Chithode and promised to help them to receive patta for the land from the government. She received money from many families. But, later they learnt that the land belongs to private persons who also have pattas. Since they were cheated, they sought a refund of money from the woman. However, she refused to return the money. They said that though complaints were lodged with the police, no action was taken so far. Petitioners demanded action against the woman and also wanted their money to be refunded.

Likewise, a 37-year-old woman from P. Mettupalayam in Bhavani Taluk sought permission from the administration for euthanasia as she was unable to meet her medical needs and take care of her 14-year-old daughter. She said that her husband had assaulted her leading to injuries and she needed money for performing surgery. She claims that her life is in danger and wants permission to end her life and that of her daughter.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.