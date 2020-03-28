Families returning from Kerala provided food

As many as 20 families returning from Kerala and proceeding towards their native village in Kallakurichi district were provided food by media persons and police personnel at Perundurai here on Thursday.

They were native of Kunnathur in the district and were working as daily labourers at Thrissur in Kerala. After the nationwide lockdown was announced, they were asked to return to their native by the Kerala police. On March 25, a total of 65 persons, including 20 women and three children, reached the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border on foot where they were examined and allowed to enter Tamil Nadu. A lorry proceeding towards Kallakurichi was stopped and they boarded the vehicle that reached Erode – Tiruppur district border at Noyal in Chennimalai on March 26.

Chennimalai police intercepted their vehicle and questioned them. The police learnt that they did not eat for two days and since they had undergone medical examination already they were allowed to proceed towards Perundurai and continue on the national highway. Media persons at Chennimalai arranged food for them at Perundurai and Chennimalai police went along with the lorry to reach Perundurai.

At Perundurai, doctors from Primary Health Centre at Thingalur screened the families and they were found without infection. They were provided food, biscuits, fruits and milk by the media persons and police personnel and the later proceeded towards their native.