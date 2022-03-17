Families of two jawans died in the line of duty get assistance from police fraternity

Constable S. Babu with the family members of jawans Boopathi and Prakash while handing over the financial assistance. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 17, 2022 18:15 IST

Families of two jawans who died in the line of duty received an assistance of ₹1 lakh each which was raised through a WhatsApp group that mostly comprises police personnel.

Voluntary donations to the tune of ₹2 lakh was raised through the WhatsApp group ‘Udavum Karangal’ and ₹1 lakh each was handed over to the family members of jawans Boopathi (27) and Prakash (33) who died in the line of duty.

Boopathi, a native of Kammalapatty near Palacode in Dharmapuri district, was killed in an accident while serving in the army in Jammu and Kashmir in June 2021. Prakash, who hailed from Onnapuram near Kannamangalam in Thiruvannamalai district, died in the line of duty on India - China border in May 2021.

S. Babu, a Grade-I constable attached to the Armed Reserve, Coimbatore District (Rural) Police, who formed the WhatsApp group has police personnel and five civilians as members.

“The group had been raising assistance for various noble causes. This time, we thought of raising voluntary donations for jawans who died while serving for the country,” he said.

Mr. Babu had donated his salary of ₹34,474 to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for COVID-19 relief measures in May 2021. In 2020, he sourced donations to the tune of ₹1.10 lakh through the WhatsApp group and handed over the money to the parents of a 22-year-old youth from Tiruppur, an emergency medical technician of 108 ambulance services, who died of COVID-19.