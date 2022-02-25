Families of medical students in Ukraine seek rescue measures

The family of a medical student studying in Ukraine has petitioned with the District Collector on Friday demanding measures to rescue the student from the war zone in Ukraine.

P. Muthusamy, father of Rithika Muthusamy, a fourth year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, said that she had been reportedly stuck in Ukraine. Mr. Muthusamy requested the Collector and the State government to take necessary measures to rescue the student.

Talking to presspersons, Mr.Muthusamy said that they had been facing difficulties in reaching out to the student and had been interacting only through messages.

Similarly, the parents of two students from Mettur, Jayasurya and his brother Pradeep, who are studying medicine in Ukraine sought measures to rescue them. Chitra, mother of the students, said that though the students told her that they are safe at the moment, she requested the governments to take measures to bring them back safely.