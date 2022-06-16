Coimbatore

Families of exservicemen told to update records for pension

 The district administration has invited families of deceased ex-servicemen to include names of the widows or any other family member left out in the pension order.

According to an administration release, widows of ex-servicemen may apply with supporting documents, if left out of the pension order. Further details maybe ascertained from the office of exservicemen welfare at the Collectorate on 04343-236134.


