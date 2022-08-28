Families in Dharmapuri village allege villagers block entry to their farmland

Six families from Murukalnatham in Palacode taluk have alleged that some local villagers blocked the pathway leading to their farmland.

In a petition submitted to the District Collector’s office last week, R. Kumutha (29) said the six families owned 18 acres of farmland and some village elders had approached them seeking a portion of the land to lay a road.

The land owners demanded compensation for the land. However, this was not accepted. Hence, the land owners decided not to part with the land.

“So, they (villagers) blocked the path leading to our farmland from the village, and are not allowing us to take water or buy milk. We are forced to take alternative measures to buy essentials. Some villagers threaten us. We lodged a complaint with the police but no action was taken,” she alleged along with the others in the complaint.

Palacode revenue officials said that a peace meeting will be held next week to resolve the issue.