Families in Bargur hills in Erode continue to depend on unsafe drinking water as motor is yet to be installed for borewell

November 18, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The water tank installed at Nellikadu habitation at Bargur hills lying in disuse. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The delay in installing a motor for a borewell at Nellikadu habitation in Kalvarai village in Bargur hills has forced the families to depend on unsafe drinking water for over three years now.

The village has 130 families of which 22 reside at the habitation, located close to the village. They collect rain water and stagnant water from farmlands for use. Their long-pending demand was finally fulfilled after a borewell was sunk two years ago to supply protected drinking water to the families. But, the borewell is not connected to a motor though there is a storage tank and pipelines. The problem was highlighted by The Hindu in June this year.

The villagers say that a motor is yet to be installed and they continue to consume unsafe water.

According to the villagers, due to rain, water keeps overflowing from the borewell and they collect the stagnant water. They said that their demand for installing a motor remains unfulfilled and they urged the authorities concerned to complete the work. “We are living in a pathetic condition and our demands are not met all these years”, said another villager.

Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, who inspected the borewell on Friday, said that he had instructed panchayat officials to install a motor at the earliest and provide continuous drinking water to the families.

