Families at Nellikadu in Bargur hills depend on unsafe drinking water

A borewell without motor and storage tank has forced many families at Nellikadu in Kalvarai village in Bargur hills to depend on unsafe drinking water.

The village has 130 families of which 22 families reside at Nellikadu habitation where a borewell was dug two years ago. Except for the construction of a concrete structure to place a plastic tank, no motor was installed or pipelines laid to provide drinking water. Hence, sourcing drinking water is an arduous task for these families every day.

“We collect rainwater and stagnant water from farm lands,” said a villager. While water supply is available to other villagers, these 22 families have no access to protected drinking water.

Due to recent rain, water started overflowing from the borewell and the villagers collected the stagnant water. “We want a permanent solution to the water problem,” said another villager. The villagers are unsure of why the project to provide water to them was stopped after digging the borewell.

“Both cattle and humans consume the same water now,” they said and added that they feared of an outbreak of water borne diseases.

Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam told The Hindu panchayat officials had been asked to install a motor, three tanks and pipelines to supply water to the families. The officials had been told to carry out repair works to 25 borewells and open wells in the hill area, he added.