ADVERTISEMENT

Families at Nellikadu habitation in Bargur hills in Erode get drinking water

January 06, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

People collect water from the tank at Bargur hills in Erode district. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Families at Nellikadu habitation in Kalvarai village in Bargur hills heaved a sigh of relief after a motor for borewell was installed and they started receiving drinking water.

The village has 130 families of which 22 reside at the habitation, located close to the village. They collected rain water and stagnant water from farmlands for use and were demanding a borewell.

Their long-pending demand was finally fulfilled after a borewell was sunk three years ago to supply protected drinking water to the families.

But, a motor was not connected to the borewell and a storage tank was not available. The problem was highlighted by  The Hindu in June, 2022, after which a tank was installed, but not a motor. The issue was highlighted again in November, 2022, and was taken up with Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, who inspected the borewell and instructed the panchayat officials to install a motor at the earliest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recently, a motor was installed and the water was pumped to the tank through pipelines after which villagers continue to receive protected drinking water every day.

Officials said that borewells in disuse were identified and the problems were being rectified so that people in the respective areas continue to receive protected drinking water.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US