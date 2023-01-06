Families at Nellikadu habitation in Bargur hills in Erode get drinking water

January 06, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ERODE

Families at Nellikadu habitation in Kalvarai village in Bargur hills heaved a sigh of relief after a motor for borewell was installed and they started receiving drinking water.

The village has 130 families of which 22 reside at the habitation, located close to the village. They collected rain water and stagnant water from farmlands for use and were demanding a borewell.

Their long-pending demand was finally fulfilled after a borewell was sunk three years ago to supply protected drinking water to the families.

But, a motor was not connected to the borewell and a storage tank was not available. The problem was highlighted by The Hindu in June, 2022, after which a tank was installed, but not a motor. The issue was highlighted again in November, 2022, and was taken up with Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, who inspected the borewell and instructed the panchayat officials to install a motor at the earliest.

Recently, a motor was installed and the water was pumped to the tank through pipelines after which villagers continue to receive protected drinking water every day.

Officials said that borewells in disuse were identified and the problems were being rectified so that people in the respective areas continue to receive protected drinking water.