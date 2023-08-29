Fallow lands being reclaimed under integrated agriculture development programme in Dharmapuri

August 29, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Over 81.64 acres of fallow lands are being reclaimed under the Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme here in the district. This entailed reclamation of fallow blocks in five villages that included the arid block of Eriyur among others.

Under the scheme, contiguous parcels of fallow lands are identified and classified into blocks and registered. Their ground water capacity is assessed, and based on that, borewells and open wells are sunk to provide shared water resources for raising trees on the fallow land blocks.

The contiguous fallow land parcels are tied up as blocks and registered and cultivation through drip irrigation and the water is also shared between farmers for cultivation.

According to the administration, for 2021-22, over 57 villages were selected under the Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme.

The fallow blocks were included from Thogundahari village and Nagamarai village in Eriyur block; Maniyadahalli village in Nallampalli block; Vattuvanahalli village in Pennagaram block; and Bikkanahalli village in Karimangalam for reclamation under the programme.

According to the administration, the scheme is implemented through integrated schemes under the State and the Union governments and through the coordination between various farm oriented schemes of various departments.