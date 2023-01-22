‘Fall in number of murder cases in Krishnagiri in 2022’

January 22, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The district has seen a 28% reduction in number of murder cases in 2022 in comparison to the number of murders registered during the corresponding period in 2021. A total of 50 cases of murder were registered in 2022, while 66 murder cases were registered in 2021.

Of the 50 murder cases registered, 49 were solved, said Superintendent of Police Sarojkumar Thakur.

Releasing an audit of crimes and policing in the district, Mr.Thakur said, the reduction in the number of murders was a significant indicator of a positive law and order situation in the district. “Unlike other crimes, murders can never go under-reported and hence, a fall in the cases is a good indicator,” the SP said.

“This year, the number of murders will be halved,” said the SP while revealing the plan of action to do so.

According to him, a significant proportion of murders were a result of drunken brawl. Raids are being carried out by sub-inspectors on lane sales of liquor, besides loose sales. Over 200 bottles were recovered in Krishnagiri subdivision alone in one week, Mr.Thakur said.

The second contributor to the fatalities was traffic violations. Hence, permanent patrols are being put up in six places in Kaveripattinam, Krishnagiri town, SIPCOT, Mathigiri and Shoolagiri on a shift basis.

To avoid custodial violence, CCTVs have been installed at all the police stations. Similarly, to increase visibility of policing, 70 two-wheeler patrols per day and 40 four-wheeler patrols per day is being enforced, according to Mr. Thakur.

In 2022, the crime detection percentage was 77% and in 2021, the overall crime cases detected was 87%.

A total of 181 cases were reported of which 118 cases were chargesheeted. Conviction was carried out in eight cases, including seven POCSO cases, in 2022.

Last year, the drive against drugs witnessed seizure of 230 kg of ganja and 50,000 kg of gutkha. A total of 195 bank accounts were frozen. In 2021, 590 kg of ganja and 26,574 kg of gutkha were seized. A total of 61 bank accounts were frozen.

According to him, of the 3,000 villages in the district, 2,900 villages were ganja-free. .

A total of 1,401 petitions were received regarding cyber crimes, and FIR was filed on 46 petitions. In 42 cases, money was reverted to the victim’s bank accounts. This entailed recovery of ₹37,21,074 lakh; and ₹3,15,14,446 frozen in accounts. Besides, 590 phones were also seized.