Fake naturopathy practitioner with links to MyV3 Ads Media Private limited arrested in Coimbatore

March 02, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE A fake naturopathy practitioner, who was allegedly using a forged Ph.D. certificate in that discipline to produce herbal medicines that were distributed by MyV3 ads Media Private Limited to its investors, was arrested from Madurai by the city crime branch of the Coimbatore city police.

The police arrested Vijayaragavan after the certificate he had submitted at the time of investigation into the unlawful activities of MyV3 Media Ads Private Limited was confirmed to be fake after verification with Annamalai University.

The CCB police had, during January, registered a suo moto case against the Managing Director of MyV3 Ads Media Private Limited M Sakthi Anandan, 53, of GN Mills in the city for allegedly receiving investments in crores of rupees from people, luring them with promise of high returns.

Vijayaraghavan had, while in Madurai, complained of chest pain and was taken to a private hospital. The doctors had examined him and found him in fine fettle. He was again subjected to a health check at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, before arrest. The police had him remanded in judicial custody at the Coimbatore central prison.

