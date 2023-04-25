ADVERTISEMENT

Fake medical institution sealed in Kangeyam

April 25, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUPPUR: The Health Department officials have sealed a ‘medical’ insitution in Kangeyam block, as it was found to be offering programmes without recognition by statutory authorities.

The Sri Selvanayagi Medical Institute of Eletropathy and Hospital at Olapalayam was found to be offering three courses that had not been recognised.

About 90 students were enrolled in the courses: Bachelor in Electropathy Medicine and Surgery, Dctor of Medicine in Electro Homeopathy, and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology.

The Health department authorities have taken steps to close down the hostels.

