HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fake medical institution sealed in Kangeyam

April 25, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUPPUR: The Health Department officials have sealed a ‘medical’ insitution in Kangeyam block, as it was found to be offering programmes without recognition by statutory authorities.

The Sri Selvanayagi Medical Institute of Eletropathy and Hospital at Olapalayam was found to be offering three courses that had not been recognised.

About 90 students were enrolled in the courses: Bachelor in Electropathy Medicine and Surgery, Dctor of Medicine in Electro Homeopathy, and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology.

The Health department authorities have taken steps to close down the hostels.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.