Fake explosives found in front of police stations in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

19 March 2020 00:28 IST

Two objects that looked like explosive substances were found in front of two police stations in Coimbatore city on Monday and Tuesday.

The objects, looking exactly like improvised explosive devices (IED), were found in front of Saibaba Colony police station in the early hours of Monday and Variety Hall Road police station late on Tuesday.

A check by a police dog and a bomb detection squad found both objects to be fake.

In both instances, police found a box with a battery and wires attached. When opened, these had nothing but polystrene pieces. Both the instances triggered two theories: one that these were placed by miscreants, the other that the police were testing the alertness at their stations.

A source in the police said that the fake IEDs could be planted by a special team code-named “Decoy” to check the alertness of Coimbatore city police in the wake of communal tensions.

During a visit on March 11, Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy had reviewed the law and order situation in Coimbatore. Following this, senior police officers were directed to check the alertness of the city police force.

The city police had shifted the Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Special Intelligence Cell, which monitors communal issues, following alleged failure in gathering intelligence about communal tensions.