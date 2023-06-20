Fake currencies, air pistol seized from Nagercoil native’s residence in Coimbatore

June 20, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police seized low quality counterfeit currencies, an air pistol, fake gold biscuits and several other materials from the rented residence of a Nagercoil native near Vellalore in Coimbatore on Monday.

The materials were seized when the police searched a house at Ramasamy Konar Nagar near Vellalore where Nagercoil native H. Irwin (40) had been residing on rent. The house belongs to A. Thangaraj of Megarali Street at Vellalore.

Mr. Thangaraj lodged a complaint with the police on Monday, stating that he had doubts about Irwin’s activities. As per the complaint, Irwin moved to Mr. Thangaraj’s house 45 days ago, informing that his wife and children would join him soon.

According to Mr. Thangaraj, Irwin told him that ₹1.5 lakh kept in the house was missing. When he asked him to inform the police, Irwin refused to do so. He claimed to have been working with a media, namely Puthuyugam, and his activities were suspicious, Mr. Thangaraj said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Podanur police searched the house on Monday, with a village administrative officer (VAO) and VAO’s office assistant as witnesses, after getting consent from a court. The police found fake currencies of ₹500 and ₹2,000 denominations, an air pistol, homeopathic drugs, rubber stamps, fake gold biscuits, stethoscope and a few tools used for housebreaking.

Irwin was missing during the search and the police later found out that he was arrested by the Kerala police for forging registration certificate for a motorcycle stolen by his friend, also from Nagercoil.

“His friend had stolen a two-wheeler from the limits of the Thalayolaparambu police station in Kottayam district in Kerala. Irwin made a fake RC book for the two-wheeler. The Kerala police initially arrested the friend who claimed that Irwin made the fake RC book. They apprehended him on Monday and took to Kerala,” said a police officer, adding that Irwin was facing a case of cheating registered by the Palarivattom police station in Kochi.

The Coimbatore City Police will seek for the custody of Irwin to investigate about the seizure. The police will also investigate if Irwin posed as a homeopath and offered treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT